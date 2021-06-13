Cancel
Jeanerette, LA

Coming soon: Jeanerette events

Jeanerette News Alert
 7 days ago

(JEANERETTE, LA) Live events are coming to Jeanerette.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Jeanerette area:

THE BAYOU GIRL EXPERIENCE

Franklin, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 501 Main St, Franklin, LA

We ask that ALL TEENAGE GIRLS to be in attendance for an unique experience. A SOUTH LOUISIANA event.

Farm Fest

New Iberia, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 317 E Main St, New Iberia, LA

The Shadows is partnering with Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival & Fair Association to bring you Farm Fest! Mark the beginning of the annual Sugar Cane Festival in New Iberia with family fun, live...

Soul Food Festival 5K

Franklin, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Soul Food Festival 5K June 19, 2021 @ 8 AM 500 Main Street Franklin, LA Event Details: The 100 Black Men of St. Mary Parish proudly present the inaugural Soul Food Festival in Historic Downtown...

Advanced Pitcher Camp

Baldwin, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

This camp is for pitchers with 2+ years of experience in pitching. At this camp we will be instructing pitch location training, movement pitches, and advanced pitching drills! We look forward to...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

New Iberia, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, New Iberia, LA 70560

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Jeanerette, LA
ABOUT

With Jeanerette News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

