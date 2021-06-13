What Is ‘High On The Hog’ On Netflix About?

"I’m very relieved," says Stephen Satterfield, host of the Netflix docuseries on the history and impact of African American cuisine. "It was really strange to be in limbo with the announcement being made and the show having not yet been released, but obviously we’re past that point. The reception has been wonderful; it even exceeded my expectations." What kind of expectations did he have going into this? "It’s funny, I knew you were gonna ask me that, but the truth is I actually didn’t have any expectations," he says. "I think what I meant to say is that I could have never expected the kind of feedback that we got. We hadn’t seen anything like this in the food and travel genre. The makers of the show, the subject of the show, was really about us reflecting our love for Black people and Black culture and appreciation for all those contributions, and I feel that Black folks throughout the diaspora felt that attention, they felt that care and love. That for me was by far the most gratifying part of the whole experience."