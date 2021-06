Coaches were on high alert during the NCAA's dead period, and now that it has been lifted their heightened concerns have proven to be warranted. Allegations of multiple recruiting violations at Arizona State have long been rumored, and on Wednesday details leaked in reports from The Athletic and Yahoo! Sports. The allegations spread a wide net on Herm Edwards' staff -- particularly Antonio Pierce's recruiting practices -- of complete and brazen negligence during the NCAA's 15-month shutdown of in-person recruiting. ASU not only recruited players in person, the staff hosted at least 30 players and hid several of them in a stadium suite in an effort to keep their illegal practices quiet as the nation stayed at home and college football shut down its recruiting operations amid the worst pandemic in more than 100 years.