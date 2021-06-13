Lewisville events coming soon

(LEWISVILLE, NC) Lewisville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lewisville:

Myah’s 90s birthday bash Clemmons, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 6205 Ramada Drive, Clemmons, NC 27012

It’s lit! Good vibes! Good music! Good drinks! Good food! & a GOOD TIME! Make sure to wear your absolute BEST 90’s outfit! 21 & UP ONLY!

Outdoor Silent Party NC Clemmons, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 6205 Ramada Drive, Clemmons, NC 27012

Come join us as we celebrate HBCU traditions and rock out to the jams we used to listen to in college. Come rep your school!!!

Farm Tours Clemmons, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 3239 Frye Bridge Road, Clemmons, NC 27012

Come tour Red Hound Farms for the full farm experience. Take a wagon ride around farm, feed various farm animals and visit food trucks!

ZBGI DEBUTS at Medaloni Cellars Lewisville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Zack Brock & Good Intentions are making their debut at Medaloni Cellars. Come out and see their take on country music with their wide range of covers and their originals off their debut EP “Old...

Hotwax and the Splinters Live at Old Nick's Lewisville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 191 Lowes Foods Dr, Lewisville, NC

The Bluegrass sensation performs LIVE at Old Nick's Pub! As always, no cover charge! Just bring your friends and get ready for a great time! From the Band: We are a Bluegrass Band that is made up...