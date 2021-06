Treat dad to adventure this year with some must-have RV and camping tools, gear, accessories, and more. After the year we’ve all had, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that one of the biggest gifts every father is looking forward to is quality time outdoors. Even the most minimal of dads will appreciate something that encourages him to make the most of his time outside. Bonus points if you’re able to spend time enjoying the outdoors with him! Not that anyone is keeping score, of course, but as a father myself, I can attest that my favorite gifts are the ones that involve my kids or reflect their thoughtfulness and appreciation towards the best job I’ll ever have. So, go ahead and check out this list of the best Father’s Day gifts for RV dads and put a smile on dad’s face this year.