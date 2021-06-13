Thief River Falls events coming soon

(THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN) Live events are coming to Thief River Falls.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Thief River Falls:

Thief River Falls – SDWA Water O&M Thief River Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Buyer's Guide NRWA Online Store Rural Water Magazine Media Kit Digital Retargeting Opportunities Contact Us Non-Discrimination Policy

Walk-ins Welcome at Gracewin Living Cooperatives TRF Office! Thief River Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Stop by our office on Main Street in the lower level of the Historic Carnegie Library to learn more about the 55+ cooperative development coming to Thief River Falls! The cooperative lifestyle...

Prep Tour Thief River GC Thief River Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 13697 188TH St NE, Thief River Falls, MN

The “Prep” Tour is designed for 7-12 year-olds who have more experience in competitive golf. They have a chance to play on 9-hole executive and regulation courses and 18-hole executive courses...

Rise Strong Athlete Thief River Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 250 Emil St, Thief River Falls, MN

Youth sports are getting more competitive all the time. In trying to keep the manic pace required to be competitive, it's easy to lose sight of the foundations. When our foundation is weak, we are...

Drumming Circle Thief River Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 105 3rd St E #2005, Thief River Falls, MN

We will be hosting a Drumming Circle at the store! We have several drums, rhythm instruments and singing bowls to use, but if you have a drum, feel free to bring for your use.