Taos, NM

Taos events coming up

Taos Digest
Taos Digest
 7 days ago

(TAOS, NM) Taos is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Taos:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HTblu_0aT47f0000

Retreat in Taos New Mexico with Carmel and Darryn 10/24-10/30

Taos, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1101 Witt Rd, Taos, NM

Currents of Grace Retreat Click here to learn more and register The Currents of Grace moves in, through and around us all. It flows with ease! It\'s presence patiently awaits us beneath the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tbkyk_0aT47f0000

Gratitude Festival

Taos, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 208 Ranchitos Road, Taos, NM 87571

Native Roots is bringing you a celebration with everything from herbal medicine & food to music, tons of fun and live music entertainment!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vll2o_0aT47f0000

Crip Camp Screening plus Q&A

Taos, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 133 Paseo Del Pueblo Norte, Taos, NM

Sunday, June 13, 2pm Screening in TCA theater Q&A in TCA Encore Gallery Documentary | R | 108 min The Paseo Project and TCA are excited to present a free in-house screening of the Netflix...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VdAbb_0aT47f0000

Balance & Breathe with Kristin Olsen

Taos, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: NM-68, Taos, NM

After more than a year of dealing with the pandemic, it’s time to find our Selves and rediscover our community through a breath-centered practice where we will balance our minds and bodies amidst...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TguDA_0aT47f0000

Heart of the Drum Series for Kids

Taos, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 241 Ledoux Street, Taos, NM 87571

This Summer we are welcoming all kids looking for a fun, interactive way to learn some drums and find new community

Taos Digest

Taos Digest

Taos, NM
