Taos events coming up

Retreat in Taos New Mexico with Carmel and Darryn 10/24-10/30 Taos, NM

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1101 Witt Rd, Taos, NM

Currents of Grace Retreat Click here to learn more and register The Currents of Grace moves in, through and around us all. It flows with ease! It\'s presence patiently awaits us beneath the...

Gratitude Festival Taos, NM

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 208 Ranchitos Road, Taos, NM 87571

Native Roots is bringing you a celebration with everything from herbal medicine & food to music, tons of fun and live music entertainment!

Crip Camp Screening plus Q&A Taos, NM

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 133 Paseo Del Pueblo Norte, Taos, NM

Sunday, June 13, 2pm Screening in TCA theater Q&A in TCA Encore Gallery Documentary | R | 108 min The Paseo Project and TCA are excited to present a free in-house screening of the Netflix...

Balance & Breathe with Kristin Olsen Taos, NM

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: NM-68, Taos, NM

After more than a year of dealing with the pandemic, it’s time to find our Selves and rediscover our community through a breath-centered practice where we will balance our minds and bodies amidst...

Heart of the Drum Series for Kids Taos, NM

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 241 Ledoux Street, Taos, NM 87571

This Summer we are welcoming all kids looking for a fun, interactive way to learn some drums and find new community