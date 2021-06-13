The Best High-Speed Internet Options for Rural Areas in 2021

New Consumer Insights Dashboard tracks consumer adoption of home services, including home internet, pay-TV, and mobile services. Parks Associates announced the release of its latest Consumer Insights Dashboard, a new service that analyzes the firm’s quarterly surveys of 10,000 US broadband households to track consumer adoption of home services, including home internet, pay TV, and mobile services. The firm’s Home Services Dashboard reveals that as of Q1 2021, the percentage of US broadband households with standalone broadband service increased from 33% in Q1 2018 to 41% in Q1 2021, following the declining popularity of pay-TV bundles. These consumers pay $64 per month on average for standalone broadband service, up from $39 per broadband household in 2011, a 64% growth rate.