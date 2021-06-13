Cancel
Ashland, WI

Events on the Ashland calendar

Ashland Daily
Ashland Daily
 7 days ago

(ASHLAND, WI) Live events are lining up on the Ashland calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ashland:

Outdoor Adventure Leadership: Paddle and Fish

Ashland, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: Ashland, WI

Our Outdoor Adventure Leadership program is a partnership program with UW 4-H Extension designed for youth in sixth through ninth grades. “Paddle and Fish” is for youth 10-14 years old interested...

Holistic Healing & Wellness Fair -Ashland, WI

Ashland, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 3009 Lake Shore Dr E, Ashland, WI

ASHLAND, WI - We are coming to you on June 19th, 2021, 10am-5pm at the AmericInn!! Come to explore Everything Spiritual, Holistic & Wellness related. We will have a variety of vendors offering...

1st Annual Ice Cream Social

Ashland, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 201 Main St W #105, Ashland, WI

Join us to kick off the summer with ice cream and root beer floats! All proceeds benefit local veteran's programs! Please note that we are selling ice cream at this event, Facebook will not let us...

WhistleStop Marathon & Half-Marathon

Ashland, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 400 4th Ave W, Ashland, WI

We are so excited to offer the Memorial Medical Center WhistleStop Marathon and Half-Marathon in person this year! This year due to COVID-19 we will be capping our races, so if you are interested...

Pad Thai

Ashland, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 700 Main St W, Ashland, WI

Pad Thai Thursday June 24th 5pm-7pm Instructor: Chef Lars Dukowitz, Cooking with Lars Cost: $15/$10 owners Calll 715-682-8251 to sign up. Limit 5 participants. Social distancing and masks...

ABOUT

With Ashland Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

