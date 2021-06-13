Gonzales events calendar

(GONZALES, TX) Live events are coming to Gonzales.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Gonzales area:

Thumpfest Carshow & Concert Luling, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Welcome to another car show hosted by HFCCC WLJENT hit us up so we here this time its going on Watermelon Thump weekend in Luling Tx! **ALL VEHICLES ARE WELCOMED** Set up Time - 11a - 1p Carshow...

BBRA Point Show #12 Gonzales, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Books open at 9am. Barrel exhibitions 9:30am-12:30pm. $20 future champs (10 & under) @ 12:45pm. Future Champs must pre-enter to be guaranteed a prize Following our future champs is our combined...

15th Annual Summer Independence American Antiques, Primitives & Collectibles Auction Gonzales, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:00 PM

15th ANNUAL SUMMER INDEPENDENCE AMERICAN ANTIQUES, PRIMITIVES & COLLECTIBLES AUCTION SUNDAY JULY 18, 2021 10:00 AM-Start Time PREVIEW 8:00 AM 801 COUNTY ROAD 488 GONZALES, TX. 78629 From Downtown...

Allied Health Continuing Education Info Session (Gonzales Center) Gonzales, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 424 E Sarah DeWitt Dr, Gonzales, TX

Victoria College’s Allied Health Continuing Education Department will host an Info Session on Tuesday, June 15 at 5:30 p.m. in the VC Gonzales Center. The free event will inform potential students...

Techniques with Ann Luling, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 509 E Davis St, Luling, TX

An excellent class for beginners and experienced piecers! We guarantee you will learn lots of new stuff! 3 Part Class 1 of 3 June 18 2 of 3 July 16 3 of 3 August 17