Gonzales, TX

Gonzales events calendar

Gonzales Dispatch
Gonzales Dispatch
 7 days ago

(GONZALES, TX) Live events are coming to Gonzales.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Gonzales area:

Thumpfest Carshow & Concert

Luling, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Welcome to another car show hosted by HFCCC WLJENT hit us up so we here this time its going on Watermelon Thump weekend in Luling Tx! **ALL VEHICLES ARE WELCOMED** Set up Time - 11a - 1p Carshow...

BBRA Point Show #12

Gonzales, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Books open at 9am. Barrel exhibitions 9:30am-12:30pm. $20 future champs (10 & under) @ 12:45pm. Future Champs must pre-enter to be guaranteed a prize Following our future champs is our combined...

15th Annual Summer Independence American Antiques, Primitives & Collectibles Auction

Gonzales, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:00 PM

15th ANNUAL SUMMER INDEPENDENCE AMERICAN ANTIQUES, PRIMITIVES & COLLECTIBLES AUCTION SUNDAY JULY 18, 2021 10:00 AM-Start Time PREVIEW 8:00 AM 801 COUNTY ROAD 488 GONZALES, TX. 78629 From Downtown...

Allied Health Continuing Education Info Session (Gonzales Center)

Gonzales, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 424 E Sarah DeWitt Dr, Gonzales, TX

Victoria College’s Allied Health Continuing Education Department will host an Info Session on Tuesday, June 15 at 5:30 p.m. in the VC Gonzales Center. The free event will inform potential students...

Techniques with Ann

Luling, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 509 E Davis St, Luling, TX

An excellent class for beginners and experienced piecers! We guarantee you will learn lots of new stuff! 3 Part Class 1 of 3 June 18 2 of 3 July 16 3 of 3 August 17

ABOUT

With Gonzales Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Gonzales, TX
Gonzales Dispatch

Gonzales gas at $2.59 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(GONZALES, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Gonzales, you could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon on gas. St Joseph Food Mart at 1817 St Joseph St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.59 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 2024 S Us-183, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.75.