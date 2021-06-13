Mendota calendar: Coming events

(MENDOTA, CA) Live events are lining up on the Mendota calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mendota:

JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour Kerman, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 PM

JoJo Siwa at Save Mart Center, Fresno, CA at Fresno City, California, Kerman, United States on Wed Jun 23 2021 at 07:00 pm to 10:00 pm

EBK Young Joc & Friends LIVE in concert! Fresno, CA Fresno, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 PM

Address: 838 F Street, Fresno, CA 93706

EBK YOUNG JOC LIVE IN FRESNO, CA DOORS : 7PM (EARLY ARRIVAL) LOCATION : AZTECA THEATRE (838 F ST FRESNO, CA) BROUGHT TO YOU BY @HPPROMO

Mendota Food Distribution Mendota, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Address: 121 Belmont Ave, Mendota, CA

The Emergency Food Assistance Program Food Distributions are a collaboration between Fresno EOC and Central California Food Bank. Event set-up is at 8:00 AM and the food is distributed between...

Float The Moat Cornhole Tournament Firebaugh, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Float The Moat Cornhole Tournament 3 Divisions Advanced $20 80% Payout Competitive $10 70% Payout Beginners $5 50% Payout

INTOCABLE Kerman, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM

INTOCABLE at Fresno City, California, Kerman, United States on Sat Jul 17 2021 at 08:00 pm