Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mendota, CA

Mendota calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Mendota News Flash
Mendota News Flash
 7 days ago

(MENDOTA, CA) Live events are lining up on the Mendota calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mendota:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oC4tC_0aT47Rai00

JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour

Kerman, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 PM

JoJo Siwa at Save Mart Center, Fresno, CA at Fresno City, California, Kerman, United States on Wed Jun 23 2021 at 07:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jcEv8_0aT47Rai00

EBK Young Joc & Friends LIVE in concert! Fresno, CA

Fresno, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 PM

Address: 838 F Street, Fresno, CA 93706

EBK YOUNG JOC LIVE IN FRESNO, CA DOORS : 7PM (EARLY ARRIVAL) LOCATION : AZTECA THEATRE (838 F ST FRESNO, CA) BROUGHT TO YOU BY @HPPROMO

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bZTT7_0aT47Rai00

Mendota Food Distribution

Mendota, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Address: 121 Belmont Ave, Mendota, CA

The Emergency Food Assistance Program Food Distributions are a collaboration between Fresno EOC and Central California Food Bank. Event set-up is at 8:00 AM and the food is distributed between...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hHFYX_0aT47Rai00

Float The Moat Cornhole Tournament

Firebaugh, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Float The Moat Cornhole Tournament 3 Divisions Advanced $20 80% Payout Competitive $10 70% Payout Beginners $5 50% Payout

Learn More

INTOCABLE

Kerman, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM

INTOCABLE at Fresno City, California, Kerman, United States on Sat Jul 17 2021 at 08:00 pm

Learn More
Mendota News Flash

Mendota News Flash

Mendota, CA
4
Followers
10
Post
112
Views
ABOUT

With Mendota News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Fresno, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
City
Mendota, CA
City
Kerman, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Save Mart Center#Azteca Theatre#Fresno Eoc#Divisions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Food Bank
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Iran's Raisi says foreign policy won't be limited by nuclear deal

DUBAI, June 21 (Reuters) - President-elect Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday Iran's foreign policy will not be limited by its 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers, holding his first news conference since winning Friday's election. Raisi, 60, a hardliner and strident critic of the West, will take over from pragmatist...
SportsABC News

Tokyo Olympics to allow local fans — but with strict limits

TOKYO -- A sharply limited number of fans will be allowed to attend the Tokyo Olympics, organizers announced Monday as they tried to save some of the spirit of the Games where even cheering has been banned. Organizers set a limit of 50% capacity — up to a maximum of...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Big U.S. retailers line up deals to take on Amazon Prime Day frenzy

June 21 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) will face challenges from big retailers during its annual Prime Day promotion, as more merchants piggyback on the multibillion-dollar online sales event. Target Corp (TGT.N), Walmart Inc (WMT.N), Bed, Bath & Beyond (BBBY.O), Macy's Inc (M.N) and Kohl's Inc (KSS.N) are some top...
GolfPosted by
CBS News

Jon Rahm wins U.S. Open, his first major championship

Two career-changing putts for Jon Rahm brought two trophies Sunday. He cradled his 3-month-old son, Kepa, as he walked off the 18th green at Torrey Pines on Father's Day. And then he collected the silver U.S. Open trophy after a performance filled with passion and absent of blunders that wiped out everyone else.
Oregon StatePosted by
NBC News

Suspect wanted for three killings in Oregon arrested in Wisconsin

A suspect wanted for a fatal shooting and other violent crimes in Oregon that left three people dead, including his father, turned himself to police in Wisconsin on Sunday, authorities said. Oen Evan Nicholson, 30, faces multiple counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and other charges after an outburst of...