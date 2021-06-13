Salyersville calendar: Events coming up

(SALYERSVILLE, KY) Live events are coming to Salyersville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Salyersville:

Joseph Jamerson Live Paintsville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Joseph Jamerson will be killing it upstairs in the bar area on Saturday, July 10

Riesling Weintasting Royalton, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 02:30 PM

Address: Jülicher Straße 7, 41464 Neuss

Das erste Weintasting von Wyn World ist eine Reise durch die verschiedenen Regionen in Europa

Wicked Peace Paintsville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 241 Main St, Paintsville, KY

Breathe in, breathe out, and let the enlightening pop-rock mantras from Wicked Peace be your guide. These Lexington, KY oddballs pair transcendental instrumentals with hook-heavy, soul-bearing...

VBS - Faith Adventure Oil Springs, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Address: 7814 KY-40, Oil Springs, KY

Calling all Faith Seekers! Join us at Oil Springs United Methodist Church's VBS - Faith Adventure! Learn about the creator, the first Super Hero, breaking ancient codes, and the ultimate secret...

Sierra Ferrell Paintsville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 241 Main St, Paintsville, KY

With her spellbinding voice and time-bending sound, Sierra Ferrell makes music that’s as fantastically vagabond as the artist herself. Growing up in West Virginia, the...