Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salyersville, KY

Salyersville calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Salyersville Dispatch
Salyersville Dispatch
 7 days ago

(SALYERSVILLE, KY) Live events are coming to Salyersville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Salyersville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S7B58_0aT47LXa00

Joseph Jamerson Live

Paintsville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Joseph Jamerson will be killing it upstairs in the bar area on Saturday, July 10

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MkTPQ_0aT47LXa00

Riesling Weintasting

Royalton, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 02:30 PM

Address: Jülicher Straße 7, 41464 Neuss

Das erste Weintasting von Wyn World ist eine Reise durch die verschiedenen Regionen in Europa

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oAKqo_0aT47LXa00

Wicked Peace

Paintsville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 241 Main St, Paintsville, KY

Breathe in, breathe out, and let the enlightening pop-rock mantras from Wicked Peace be your guide. These Lexington, KY oddballs pair transcendental instrumentals with hook-heavy, soul-bearing...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BLzMZ_0aT47LXa00

VBS - Faith Adventure

Oil Springs, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Address: 7814 KY-40, Oil Springs, KY

Calling all Faith Seekers! Join us at Oil Springs United Methodist Church's VBS - Faith Adventure! Learn about the creator, the first Super Hero, breaking ancient codes, and the ultimate secret...

Learn More

Sierra Ferrell

Paintsville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 241 Main St, Paintsville, KY

With her spellbinding voice and time-bending sound, Sierra Ferrell makes music that’s as fantastically vagabond as the artist herself. Growing up in West Virginia, the...

Learn More
Salyersville Dispatch

Salyersville Dispatch

Salyersville, KY
7
Followers
13
Post
495
Views
ABOUT

With Salyersville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salyersville, KY
City
Oil Springs, KY
City
Paintsville, KY
State
West Virginia State
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Sierra Ferrell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Music
Related