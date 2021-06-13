Madras calendar: Coming events

(MADRAS, OR) Live events are coming to Madras.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Madras:

2021 Central Oregon Cutting Horse Association Summer Show Series Madras, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Address: 2498 SE Grizzly Rd, Madras, OR

2021 CLASSES OPEN NON-PRO 15,000 AM 5000 NOVICE HORSE YOUTH 5000 NOVICE/NON-PRO 2000 LIMIT RIDER 500 RIDER RANCH CUTTER TWO-HANDED BOXING

High Desert Auto Supply Points Series - Land of the Leaders #3 Madras, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 97 US-26, Madras, OR

Gates open at 8:30 - Racing starts at 10am on Saturday and 9am on Sunday Land of the Leaders #3 - Sunday June 13th

Jefferson County Food Bank – Drive Up Madras, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Address: 51 SE Buff St, Madras, OR

Adventist Community Services hosts the Jefferson County Food Bank each Tuesday from 1:30pm to 5pm. Call 541-475-3344 for further assistance.

King of the Track - Wally Race Madras, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 97 US-26, Madras, OR

Gates open at 8:30 & racing starts at 10am Come see who will take home Wally this year!!!

Box/No Box Shootout Madras, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 97 US-26, Madras, OR

Gates open at 8:30 am & racing starts at 9