Waimea, HI

Waimea events coming soon

Waimea Journal
Waimea Journal
 7 days ago

(WAIMEA, HI) Live events are coming to Waimea.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Waimea area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ll3tw_0aT47H0g00

Kauai Culinary Market

Koloa, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 2829 Ala Kalanikaumaka St, Koloa, HI

Explore this gourmet farmer’s market every Wednesday and meet local farmers and Kauai grown/Kauai made packaged food vendors. Soak up the sunshine in the Beer & Wine Garden, near Merriman’s, and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jvhj4_0aT47H0g00

KBC Sunday ONE Service 9:00am

Koloa, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:30 PM

Address: 2-4131 Kaumualii Hwy, Koloa, HI

Join us as we encounter God through worship and teaching the Word. On-line registration is highly recommended for our Sunday service. About this event Kauai Bible Church is a non-denominational...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jZ04d_0aT47H0g00

Three Day Kapa and Ink Making Workshop at the National Tropical Botanical Garden

Koloa, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 4425 Lawai Rd, Koloa, HI

Three Day Kapa and Ink Making Workshop at the National Tropical Botanical Garden Join us in the lush National Tropical Botanical Garden on the island of Kauai for a three day kapa and ink making...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04v6ij_0aT47H0g00

Koloa Plantation Days

Koloa, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

This event showcases products like sports, games, rodeo, food, crafts, local products sale, shopping, crafts, etc.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zrAOg_0aT47H0g00

Aloha Market

Koloa, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 4425 Lawai Rd, Koloa, HI

National Tropical Botanical Garden Aloha Market. Kauai Made gifts & crafts and local produce. For more information visit www.ntbg.org/aloha or call (808) 742-2623.

Waimea Journal

Waimea Journal

Waimea, HI
ABOUT

With Waimea Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

