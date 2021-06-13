Waimea events coming soon

(WAIMEA, HI) Live events are coming to Waimea.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Waimea area:

Kauai Culinary Market Koloa, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 2829 Ala Kalanikaumaka St, Koloa, HI

Explore this gourmet farmer’s market every Wednesday and meet local farmers and Kauai grown/Kauai made packaged food vendors. Soak up the sunshine in the Beer & Wine Garden, near Merriman’s, and...

KBC Sunday ONE Service 9:00am Koloa, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:30 PM

Address: 2-4131 Kaumualii Hwy, Koloa, HI

Join us as we encounter God through worship and teaching the Word. On-line registration is highly recommended for our Sunday service. About this event Kauai Bible Church is a non-denominational...

Three Day Kapa and Ink Making Workshop at the National Tropical Botanical Garden Koloa, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 4425 Lawai Rd, Koloa, HI

Three Day Kapa and Ink Making Workshop at the National Tropical Botanical Garden Join us in the lush National Tropical Botanical Garden on the island of Kauai for a three day kapa and ink making...

Koloa Plantation Days Koloa, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

This event showcases products like sports, games, rodeo, food, crafts, local products sale, shopping, crafts, etc.

Aloha Market Koloa, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 4425 Lawai Rd, Koloa, HI

National Tropical Botanical Garden Aloha Market. Kauai Made gifts & crafts and local produce. For more information visit www.ntbg.org/aloha or call (808) 742-2623.