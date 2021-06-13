Elizabeth events calendar

(ELIZABETH, CO) Live events are coming to Elizabeth.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Elizabeth:

Volunteer Training Class Elizabeth, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 36998 Timber Dr, Elizabeth, CO

You can be a part of a greater mission, helping people Soar Above Adversity through horses by giving your time and skills. If you would like to volunteer on an ongoing basis at Eagle's Nest Ranch...

Fleece Cleaning Workshops Elizabeth, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 1101 Mountview Dr, Elizabeth, CO

Learn how to clean your raw alpaca fleece. With shearing season underway, it's easy to get carried away and buy a raw fleece only to wonder..."what now?" Clean and prep your fleece using our...

DHOH 7th Anniversary Fundraiser Hoedown Franktown, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 9555 Deerfield Road, Franktown, CO 80116

Save the date as it's going to be another good ol' fashion hoedown here on the ranch fundraising for the Drifter's Hearts of Hope horses!

Tough Enough To Wear Pink Golf Tournament Elizabeth, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: Casey Jones Park, Elizabeth, CO

4 Players per team. Elizabeth Stampede Foundation Tough Enough To Wear Pink (TETWP) is dedicated to helping those in the community who are battling cancer. By participating in our golf tournament...

Recalibrate Elizabeth, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 826 S Elbert St, Elizabeth, CO

📣📣Attention middle school students (incoming, current and outgoing)📣📣 Join us for Recalibrate- a day camp hosted by Harvest Bible Church. We will have teaching sessions, games, team...