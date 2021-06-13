Nets vs. Bucks Game 4 Live Stream: How To Watch Nets Vs. Bucks Game 4 Live
The Milwaukee Bucks host the Brooklyn Nets in pivotal Game 4 of their second round Eastern Conference series!. After a disastrous 0-2 start, the Bucks rebounded on Thursday night, capturing their first win of the series as they outlasted the Nets 86-83. Only three Brooklyn players had more than five points (Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Bruce Brown), while Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton combined to score 68 points and grab 29 rebounds. Can the Bucks keep their momentum and even the series at 2-2? We’re about to find out.decider.com