Nets vs. Bucks Game 4 Live Stream: How To Watch Nets Vs. Bucks Game 4 Live

The Milwaukee Bucks are in their third postseason with serious aspirations, and for the third straight year they find themselves fighting from behind to avoid disappointment. Two years ago, it was against the Toronto Raptors...who won the title. One year ago, it was against the Miami Heat...who made it to the NBA Finals (in the Bubble, but still). Now, it’s against the Brooklyn Nets...who are the odds-on favorite to make it to the championship round.