Coming soon: Crockett events

(CROCKETT, TX) Live events are lining up on the Crockett calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Crockett:

RIDE THE DRAG DANCE Crockett, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Come on out and relive your younger years. Ride The Drag (south 4th. ST.). Then close the night out with a great dance at Last Frontier (the old SPJST) to the music of HipShot. THE DANCE IS NOT...

The Jack Nelson Band Crockett, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Address: 502 E Houston Ave, Crockett, TX

“That's what Country music is all about!” -Nelson Delighting us with His unique fresh and strong style, if somebody knows the people, that … More

Braford Exclusive Crockett, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: cemetery, Pease Ave, Crockett, TX

Braford Exclusive 2021 Crockett, Texas Sale will be live with online bidding via Live Auctions. Sale will start with Junior Braford Members selling show cattle retiring from the show string...

Ribbon Cutting - Caldwell Custom Builders Crockett, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 502 E Houston Ave, Crockett, TX

Join us for a Ribbon Cutting to celebrate Caldwell Custom Builders! See the beautiful updates to one of our downtown buildings!

Concrete & Cranes VBS Kennard, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 03:15 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 06:30 AM

Address: Carson St, Kennard, TX

As Kids explore the world of Concrete and Cranes, rivets and rebar, bulldozers and backhoes, they will learn to build their faith on Jesus as they uncover the Truth that He who began a good work...