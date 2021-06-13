Coming soon: Crossett events

(CROSSETT, AR) Live events are coming to Crossett.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Crossett area:

DBB World Series Championship Sterlington, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 1290 LA-136, Sterlington, LA

Sterlington Sports Complex 1290 LA-136, Sterlington Enjoy a week filled with baseball games as Discover Monroe-West Monroe hosts this year's DBB Inc. World Series Championship. All games will be...

Beat the Heat 5D Barrel Race Bastrop, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 9555 Marlatt St, Bastrop, LA

August 27-28, 2021 The MAC- Bastrop, LA $1,850 Added Total for Weekend BBR, Arkansas Elite, pending NPBA approved Friday night $250 Added 5D Open Barrels Kiddie Barrels 10 & under inexperienced...

ULM Wesley Foundation RUN/SUP Challenge Sterlington, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Address: University of Louisiana at Monroe Campus University of Louisiana at Monroe Campus, Sterlington, LA

The ULM Wesley Foundation RUN/SUP Challenge will consist of a 1 mile run followed by a 1 mile stand up paddle (SUP) or kayak. You can bring your own kayak or SUP, or use one provided by H2GO...

WHYNOTKIMAGES STUDIO GRANDOPENING Bastrop, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 115 West Madison, Bastrop, LA 71220

Join us as we celebrate the Grand Opening of WHYNOTKIMAGES STUDIO.

THE SOUTHEAST FEST Concert 2021 Hamburg, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 501 W Jackson St, Hamburg, AR

THE SOUTHEAST FEST: AFTER PARTY powered by: DRIP BY ZOE & THE REACTION