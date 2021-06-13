Cancel
Fairmont, MN

Fairmont events coming soon

Fairmont Journal
 7 days ago

(FAIRMONT, MN) Live events are coming to Fairmont.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fairmont:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c4XRa_0aT46wnK00

Music & Movement for child & caregiver

Fairmont, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 222 E Blue Earth Ave, Fairmont, MN

(Ages 0-5) Sing, dance and play using a variety of percussion instruments, drums, shakers and bells, engaging both fine and motor skills in a multi-sensory environment. Parent/caregiver must...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S8MUL_0aT46wnK00

Ladies who Supper

Fairmont, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Join us for Happy Hour at the newly renovated Marina Lodge! Bring a friend for a fun evening!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AlooQ_0aT46wnK00

Fairmont Triathlon (Youth, Sprint, Olympic) and Run for the Bacon 5K

Fairmont, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:15 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 260 W Lair Rd, Fairmont, MN

The Fairmont Triathlon (Youth, Sprint, Olympic) and Run for the Bacon 5K is on Friday June 18, 2021 to Saturday June 19, 2021. It includes the following events: Youth Triathlon, Olympic Triathlon...

Art Start for Tots: Action Art

Fairmont, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 222 E Blue Earth Ave, Fairmont, MN

(Ages 18 months-4 years) Come with your little one and bond over the beauty of great works of art. We’ll explore colors, shapes, counting, cultures and so much more. Each session we will create...

Art & Music Camp

Fairmont, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 222 E Blue Earth Ave, Fairmont, MN

(students entering grade 1-6) Join us for 5 fun-filled days of MUSIC, ART and FUN. Explore the visual and performing arts in a welcoming and supportive community. Participants can expect to hear...

Fairmont, MN
ABOUT

With Fairmont Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

