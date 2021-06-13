Fairmont events coming soon

(FAIRMONT, MN) Live events are coming to Fairmont.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fairmont:

Music & Movement for child & caregiver Fairmont, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 222 E Blue Earth Ave, Fairmont, MN

(Ages 0-5) Sing, dance and play using a variety of percussion instruments, drums, shakers and bells, engaging both fine and motor skills in a multi-sensory environment. Parent/caregiver must...

Ladies who Supper Fairmont, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Join us for Happy Hour at the newly renovated Marina Lodge! Bring a friend for a fun evening!

Fairmont Triathlon (Youth, Sprint, Olympic) and Run for the Bacon 5K Fairmont, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:15 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 260 W Lair Rd, Fairmont, MN

The Fairmont Triathlon (Youth, Sprint, Olympic) and Run for the Bacon 5K is on Friday June 18, 2021 to Saturday June 19, 2021. It includes the following events: Youth Triathlon, Olympic Triathlon...

Art Start for Tots: Action Art Fairmont, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 222 E Blue Earth Ave, Fairmont, MN

(Ages 18 months-4 years) Come with your little one and bond over the beauty of great works of art. We’ll explore colors, shapes, counting, cultures and so much more. Each session we will create...

Art & Music Camp Fairmont, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 222 E Blue Earth Ave, Fairmont, MN

(students entering grade 1-6) Join us for 5 fun-filled days of MUSIC, ART and FUN. Explore the visual and performing arts in a welcoming and supportive community. Participants can expect to hear...