Live events coming up in Carroll

(CARROLL, IA) Carroll has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Carroll:

Trauma Nursing Core Course (TNCC) Carroll, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Using a blended learning approach of online learning, hands-on training, and high-fidelity simulation practice, TNCC is an intensive 2-day ENA certification course. The low student - instructor...

Infant Feeding Support Carroll, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Juggling a new baby while managing the postpartum stage can be a challenge. Other moms share your experience. In this informal setting, new moms come together to share ideas and helpful tips for...

Basic Life Support (BLS) Instructor-Led Training Carroll, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Course Description The AHA BLS Provider Course is designed for healthcare providers and others who need to know how to perform basic life support skills in pre-hospital settings. Using high-tech...

Jake Schrodt LIVE at Carroll Brewing Co Carroll, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 226 E 5th St, Carroll, IA

In case you missed Jake last month at his debut performance at the brewery, you can catch him July 2nd.

Management of Aggressive Behavior (MOAB) Course-SARH staff only Carroll, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Payment Note: No fee for St. Anthony staff required to take the course. Other SARH staff: $10/per person Program Description: This in-depth crisis management training program provides the...