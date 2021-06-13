Cancel
Carroll, IA

Live events coming up in Carroll

Posted by 
Carroll Journal
Carroll Journal
 7 days ago

(CARROLL, IA) Carroll has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Carroll:

Trauma Nursing Core Course (TNCC)

Carroll, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Using a blended learning approach of online learning, hands-on training, and high-fidelity simulation practice, TNCC is an intensive 2-day ENA certification course. The low student - instructor...

Infant Feeding Support

Carroll, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Juggling a new baby while managing the postpartum stage can be a challenge. Other moms share your experience. In this informal setting, new moms come together to share ideas and helpful tips for...

Basic Life Support (BLS) Instructor-Led Training

Carroll, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Course Description The AHA BLS Provider Course is designed for healthcare providers and others who need to know how to perform basic life support skills in pre-hospital settings. Using high-tech...

Jake Schrodt LIVE at Carroll Brewing Co

Carroll, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 226 E 5th St, Carroll, IA

In case you missed Jake last month at his debut performance at the brewery, you can catch him July 2nd.

Management of Aggressive Behavior (MOAB) Course-SARH staff only

Carroll, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Payment Note: No fee for St. Anthony staff required to take the course. Other SARH staff: $10/per person Program Description: This in-depth crisis management training program provides the...

With Carroll Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

