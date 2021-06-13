Live events coming up in Carroll
(CARROLL, IA) Carroll has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Carroll:
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:59 PM
Using a blended learning approach of online learning, hands-on training, and high-fidelity simulation practice, TNCC is an intensive 2-day ENA certification course. The low student - instructor...
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 AM
Juggling a new baby while managing the postpartum stage can be a challenge. Other moms share your experience. In this informal setting, new moms come together to share ideas and helpful tips for...
Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 03:00 PM
Course Description The AHA BLS Provider Course is designed for healthcare providers and others who need to know how to perform basic life support skills in pre-hospital settings. Using high-tech...
Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 PM
Address: 226 E 5th St, Carroll, IA
In case you missed Jake last month at his debut performance at the brewery, you can catch him July 2nd.
Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 06:00 AM
Payment Note: No fee for St. Anthony staff required to take the course. Other SARH staff: $10/per person Program Description: This in-depth crisis management training program provides the...