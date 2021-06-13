Cancel
Baker City, OR

Live events Baker City — what's coming up

Baker City Digest
Baker City Digest
 7 days ago

(BAKER CITY, OR) Baker City is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Baker City:

PETTY FEVER

Baker City, OR

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Address: 1790 Washington Ave, Baker City, OR

Award Winning "Petty Fever"- Tom Petty Tribute joins us and is guaranteed to rock the Ison House !

GREAT ORANGE PUMPKIN RUNS IN JUNE 12:30PM

Baker City, OR

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Address: 12259 Huckleberry Loop, Baker City, OR

PLEASE PRINT TICKETS IF POSSIBLE GREAT ORANGE PUMPKIN RUNS IN JUNE 12:30PM DEPARTING SUMPTER SHORT RUN DIESEL

Wolf Clan Summer Solstice 4 day-Retreat

Baker City, OR

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: NF6530, Baker City, OR

DATES: Wednesday, June 16th to Sunday, June 20th PLACE: Deer Creek camp area outside Sumpter Oregon, just 40 minutes from Baker City, OR Approximately 25 miles west of Baker City on Hwy 7. (We...

Batik Class with Ginger

Baker City, OR

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 2020 Auburn Ave, Baker City, OR

BATIK Thursday, July 15 6-8:30pm Downstairs studio Age 12 and up $20 member/ $30 non-member Limit: 8 students This is both an introductory and advanced class of the Indonesian and Indian art of...

Tim & The Glory Boys - THE HOME-TOWN HOMETOWN TOUR - Baker City, OR

Baker City, OR

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:15 PM

Address: 1723 Madison St, Baker City, OR 97814

Been missing Live music? Tim & The Glory Boys bring you a Foot Stompin', Hand Clappin' Hoedown. Don't miss it!

ABOUT

With Baker City Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

(BAKER CITY, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Baker City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!