Trinidad, CO

Trinidad calendar: Coming events

Trinidad Updates
 7 days ago

(TRINIDAD, CO) Trinidad is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Trinidad area:

The ‘Rad Dirt Fest

Trinidad, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Description: Be a part of Life Time’s inaugural event in the remote and rugged Spanish Peaks on October 2 & 3, 2021. The ‘Rad Dirt Fest offers 3 different bike course options (165, 90 & 38 miles...

Savannah Sipping Society

Trinidad, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Savannah Sipping Society . Event starts at Fri Jun 18 2021 at 07:00 pm and happening at Trinidad., By Jessie Jones, Nicolas Hope, Jamie WootenIn this delightful, four unique Southern women, all...

Basic Western Style Engraving

Trinidad, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 600 Prospect St, Trinidad, CO

Learn the art of hand engraving from the Academy of Western Artists 2015 Engraver of the Year, Rex Crawford. Cost of this 40-hour class is $300 plus the cost of your tool kit. The course will...

Salina Stockade at Trinidad Triggers

Trinidad, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:05 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 10:00 PM

Address: 700 Smith Ave, Trinidad, CO

Salina Stockade at Trinidad Triggers is on Facebook. To connect with Salina Stockade at Trinidad Triggers, join Facebook today.

The Barlow at Trinidad Lounge

Trinidad, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Address: 421 N Commercial St, Trinidad, CO 81082

The Barlow comes to Trinidad, CO on 6.12.2021 for some classics and originals w/ The Hang Rounders www.thebarlowband.com

ABOUT

With Trinidad Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

