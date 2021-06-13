Cancel
Monett, MO

Monett events coming soon

Monett News Alert
 7 days ago

(MONETT, MO) Monett has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Monett area:

Rocky Railway Vacation Bible School

Aurora, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: Mailing 728 S Madison Ave Aurora MO 65605 Physical 17815 Lawerance 2220 Verona, MO 65769, Aurora, MO

All Aboard for a great time! Join us for Vacation Bible School and learn all about how Jesus' power pulls us through! For ages 3-12. It will be from 6:00 to 8:00 each evening. We will be having a...

Appy Hour

Monett, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 101 S Lincoln Ave, Monett, MO

Monett YPN Members! Join us as we have a refreshing beverage and learn about how to use different social media platforms for business.

VBS 2021 - Knights of North Castle

Monett, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 2581 State Hwy 37, Monett, MO

Come join us for a week of exploring the hidden frozen land of North Castle. Join your fellow nights on a quest in search of the King's Armor. We will explore the Old and New Testament stories as...

VBS Day

Purdy, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Join us for VBS Day Lessons, Crafts, Games and Fun!! Lunch will be served.

Tobacco Free You Class

Monett, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Address: 1000 US-60, Monett, MO

This free class covers the basics of making a plan to quit, and includes CO2 level screens and other helpful resources. If you're not quite ready to commit to

Monett News Alert

Monett, MO
ABOUT

With Monett News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#Vacation Bible School
