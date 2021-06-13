Coming soon: Havre events

(HAVRE, MT) Havre is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Havre:

2021 MSU Field Day: Havre Havre, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: Fort Cir, Havre, MT

Northern Agricultural Research Center 3710 Assinniboine Road Havre, MT 59501-8412 MAP

2021 Plant a Seed Raffle Drawing Havre, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 1753 US Highway 2 NW, Space 17, Havre, MT

Proceeds from the Plant a Seed Raffle can change a child's life with monthly age-appropriate books, early literacy activities, family workshops and family events.. Ending Jun 24, 2021

The HiLine Hustle Chinook, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

MBHA Dist 4 Presents: The HiLine Hustle Barrel Race MBHA Sanctioned $2000 Added Open 5D $200 Added Youth 3D $500 Added BBI Sidepot $200 Added HBRA Sidepot UBRC Sidepot & Gunslinger Qualifier $100...

Hi-Line United International Camp Havre, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 03:00 PM

FREE GIFTS: Camp T-shirt, Soccer Ball, Player Evaluation/Poster, Access to Juggling Club Sampler. FREE JERSEY: To receive your free game jersey, register online 30 days prior to your camp (A...

BINGO! Havre, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 07:00 PM

BINGO! at 336 2nd St, Havre, MT 59501-3512, United States on Tue May 18 2021 at 06:00 pm to 08:00 pm