Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Havre, MT

Coming soon: Havre events

Posted by 
Havre Digest
Havre Digest
 7 days ago

(HAVRE, MT) Havre is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Havre:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bSB1K_0aT46ODy00

2021 MSU Field Day: Havre

Havre, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: Fort Cir, Havre, MT

Northern Agricultural Research Center 3710 Assinniboine Road Havre, MT 59501-8412 MAP

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PE8NL_0aT46ODy00

2021 Plant a Seed Raffle Drawing

Havre, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 1753 US Highway 2 NW, Space 17, Havre, MT

Proceeds from the Plant a Seed Raffle can change a child's life with monthly age-appropriate books, early literacy activities, family workshops and family events.. Ending Jun 24, 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VRXmR_0aT46ODy00

The HiLine Hustle

Chinook, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

MBHA Dist 4 Presents: The HiLine Hustle Barrel Race MBHA Sanctioned $2000 Added Open 5D $200 Added Youth 3D $500 Added BBI Sidepot $200 Added HBRA Sidepot UBRC Sidepot & Gunslinger Qualifier $100...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kgAFR_0aT46ODy00

Hi-Line United International Camp

Havre, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 03:00 PM

FREE GIFTS: Camp T-shirt, Soccer Ball, Player Evaluation/Poster, Access to Juggling Club Sampler. FREE JERSEY: To receive your free game jersey, register online 30 days prior to your camp (A...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KrlN9_0aT46ODy00

BINGO!

Havre, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 07:00 PM

BINGO! at 336 2nd St, Havre, MT 59501-3512, United States on Tue May 18 2021 at 06:00 pm to 08:00 pm

Learn More
Havre Digest

Havre Digest

Havre, MT
5
Followers
15
Post
395
Views
ABOUT

With Havre Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mt Proceeds#The Plant#Bbi#Juggling Club Sampler
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Havre, MT
Related
Havre, MTPosted by
Havre Digest

What’s up Havre: Local events calendar

1. Craig Morgan (Friday Pass) with Clay Walker, Headwaters Country Jam, The Cadillac Black; 2. Jessica Lynne Witty @ Great Northern Fair; 3. 2133: More Time Teaching, Less Time Disciplining — GTCC; 4. Bear Paw Roundup; 5. Hall of Fame Backyard BBQ;