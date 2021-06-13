Live events coming up in Spencer

(SPENCER, IA) Spencer is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Spencer:

Skillet Tickets Spencer, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 800 W 18th St, Spencer, IA

The Clay County Fair is “The World’s Greatest County Fair” by presenting blue-ribbon competition, world-class entertainment and innovative exhibits in a safe family atmosphere, while also...

She's With Us LIVE @ Spencer's Main Street Market Spencer, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 312 Grand Ave, Spencer, IA

She's With Us LIVE @ Spencer's Main Street Market happening at Main Street Market, Spencer, IOWA, United States on Thu Jul 29 2021 at 06:00 pm to 08:00 pm

The Fruit Truck Tour Is Coming To Town! Spencer, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 900 11th Street Southwest, Spencer, IA 51301

Early/Mid Summer Fruit Reservation Check your delivery Schedule for the Specific Date, Time and Location for your city

D&D Adventure League at Game State Spencer, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 414 Grand Ave, Spencer, IA

We welcome you to our Adventure League for Dungeons and Dragons! Our tables are your tables, and most groups start at 6pm or so, but any time we're open, our tables are open. There's plenty of...

Josh Turner with special guest Dillon Charmichael Spencer, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 800 W 18th St, Spencer, IA

Buy Josh Turner tickets to see the best country music performers live and in-person on Thu, Sep 16, 2021 7:30 pm at Clay County Fair in Spencer, IA.