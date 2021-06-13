Cancel
Gulf Shores, AL

Live events Gulf Shores — what’s coming up

 7 days ago

(GULF SHORES, AL) Live events are lining up on the Gulf Shores calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Gulf Shores area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14ShCK_0aT46MSW00

Justin Colvard LIVE at Woodside Restaurant

Gulf Shores, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 20249 State Park Rd, Gulf Shores, AL

Justin Colvard LIVE at Woodside Restaurant at Woodside Restaurant, 20249 AL State Hwy - 135, Gulf Shores, AL, US 36542, Gulf Shores on Sun Jul 04 2021 at 10:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0405Q5_0aT46MSW00

Hands on Habitat: Alabama Audubon

Gulf Shores, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 240 E 24th Ave, Gulf Shores, AL

Hands on Habitat is a fun and educational hands-on nature series presented by Gulf State Park Nature Center, Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo, Learning Campus at Gulf State Park, Orange Beach Wildlife...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ewMV4_0aT46MSW00

Summer LIVE Music!

Gulf Shores, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 590 Gulf Shores Pkwy, Gulf Shores, AL

Summer LIVE Music! at Luxury RV Resort, 590 Gulf Shores Pkwy, Gulf Shores, Alabama, Verenigde Staten 36542, Gulf Shores on Thu Jun 24 2021 at 10:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3peHmc_0aT46MSW00

Gulf Coast Farmers Market

Gulf Shores, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Season: Spring and Summer Market Hours: April - October, 2021Saturdays, 8AM - 12PM Location: Gulf State Park Beach Pavilion, 22250 East Beach Boulevard, Gulf

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ilLCb_0aT46MSW00

Jason Treuman @Sassy Bass Amazin' Grill

Gulf Shores, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 5160 AL-180, Gulf Shores, AL

For the last 25 years, Jason Treuman has been performing all throughout the country. After a seven year stay in Nashville as a studio and touring musician, he has settled into the Gulf Shores of...

ABOUT

With Gulf Shores News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

