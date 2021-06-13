Live events Gulf Shores — what’s coming up

(GULF SHORES, AL) Live events are lining up on the Gulf Shores calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Gulf Shores area:

Justin Colvard LIVE at Woodside Restaurant Gulf Shores, AL

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 20249 State Park Rd, Gulf Shores, AL

Hands on Habitat: Alabama Audubon Gulf Shores, AL

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 240 E 24th Ave, Gulf Shores, AL

Hands on Habitat is a fun and educational hands-on nature series presented by Gulf State Park Nature Center, Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo, Learning Campus at Gulf State Park, Orange Beach Wildlife...

Summer LIVE Music! Gulf Shores, AL

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 590 Gulf Shores Pkwy, Gulf Shores, AL

Gulf Coast Farmers Market Gulf Shores, AL

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Season: Spring and Summer Market Hours: April - October, 2021Saturdays, 8AM - 12PM Location: Gulf State Park Beach Pavilion, 22250 East Beach Boulevard, Gulf

Jason Treuman @Sassy Bass Amazin' Grill Gulf Shores, AL

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 5160 AL-180, Gulf Shores, AL

For the last 25 years, Jason Treuman has been performing all throughout the country. After a seven year stay in Nashville as a studio and touring musician, he has settled into the Gulf Shores of...