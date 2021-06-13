Pecos events coming up

(PECOS, TX) Live events are lining up on the Pecos calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pecos:

Pecos In-Store Job Fair Pecos, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 2783 S Cedar St, Pecos, TX

We're hiring! We have positions available in multiple departments. We offer weekly pay, flexible hours, and great perks! Be sure to come to our in-store job fair for on-the-spot interviews. Learn...

Reeves County Sheriff's Posse Championship BBQ Cook-Off Pecos, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 1400 S Cedar St, Pecos, TX

Address : Sheriff's Posse Arena Pecos TX Phone : 432-445-2406 (Always call and confirm events.)

Andre Roman Basketball Camp 2021 Pecos, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 1288 W Easterbrook Drive, Pecos, TX 79772

Professional Athletes, Coaches, and Trainers will join Andre Roman to host the 2nd Annual A.R. Basketball Camp. FREE Lunch and Camp T-shirt.

Children’s Storytime Pecos, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Dec 12, 12:00 PM

Address: 315 S Oak St, Pecos, TX

The Reeves County Library hosts Storytime for pre-Kindergarten children every first Tuesday of the month at 2pm. Drop by!



11th PECOS TEXAS UNDA Car Showdown & Concert Pecos, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 1520 S Cedar St, Pecos, TX

Come enjoy a car show, bike exhibition, and music! This event features food, festivities, DJ-hosted music, and a live music concert! Move In Friday on to Midnight Move In Saturday 6am to 11am Show...