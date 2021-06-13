What’s up Storm Lake: Local events calendar

(STORM LAKE, IA) Live events are coming to Storm Lake.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Storm Lake area:

The Fruit Truck Tour Is Coming To Town! Storm Lake, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 1280 Lake Avenue North, Storm Lake, IA 50588

Early/Mid Summer Fruit Reservation Check your delivery Schedule for the Specific Date, Time and Location for your city

BVRMC A.W.A.R.E. 5K Storm Lake, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

14th Annual 5K walk/run presented by Buena Vista Regional Medical Center is an annual event that begins and ends at the hospital and runs along a portion of Storm Lake's beautiful lake...

Teepa Talk: Buena Vista Regional Medical Center, Storm Lake, IA Storm Lake, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1520 E Lakeshore Dr, Storm Lake, IA

Teepa Snow presents two sessions of: Coping With Challenging Situations in Dementia Care 9am-12pm and 1pm-4pm Target Audience: Nurses, Nursing Home Staff, Family Caregivers and anyone affected by...

Orientation Storm Lake, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 610 W 4th St, Storm Lake, IA

New students, join us for BVU Orientation. At this day-long event, you will sign up for classes with the help of an academic advisor, connect with fellow Beavers, and learn everything you need to...

Future 2021 Storm Lake, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

JOIN US FOR OUR RUN on June 19th, 2021 for our 9th Annual Run for Our Future and support our summer youth programs!!! Don't want to run in person, check out our virtual run--you can run anytime...