Sealy, TX

Live events on the horizon in Sealy

Sealy News Beat
 7 days ago

(SEALY, TX) Sealy has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sealy area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ClGxy_0aT46Ivc00

Youth Shooting Camp at Texas Premier Sporting Arms

Sealy, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 7311 TX-36, Sealy, TX

Youth Shooting Camp June 14 Thru June 25, 2021 Join us for a week of firearm safety, sporting clays, rifle & life skills as we work to grow shooting sports for the next generation. Ages 7-9: June...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HirhX_0aT46Ivc00

Red White & Blue Downtown Sealy Car & Motorcycle

Sealy, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 313 Main St, Sealy, TX

Decorate your favorite vehicle in Red White and Blue and come downtown for family fun.\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FUkAE_0aT46Ivc00

RSRC Playday #4

Sealy, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Books Open at 4 PM Playday Starts at 6 PM with Leadline Events ran in this order... Leadline Poles Barrels Straights Speed Breakaway Age Groups Leadline 9 & Under 10-14 15-19 20 & Over (No Speed...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jkaY8_0aT46Ivc00

Goat Yoga-rita & Farm Experience!!!

Brookshire, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 1324 Peach Ridge Rd, Brookshire, TX 77423

Enjoy a playful energetic yoga class with adorable goats, then visit all of the other animals on our farm while you sip a bubbly mimosa!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rkOBK_0aT46Ivc00

Millheim Harmonie Verein’s Annual Father’s Day Barbecue

Sealy, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 4460 FM949, 4460 FM949, Sealy, TX

Millheim Harmonie Verein’s Annual Father’s Day Barbecue Sunday, June 20, 2021 Sponsor: Millheim Harmonie Verein Real Texas Style Open Pit Barbeque! Serving from 11am–1:30pm 1pm Live Country...

Learn More
Sealy, TX
