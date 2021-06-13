Live events on the horizon in Sealy
(SEALY, TX) Sealy has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Sealy area:
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Address: 7311 TX-36, Sealy, TX
Youth Shooting Camp June 14 Thru June 25, 2021 Join us for a week of firearm safety, sporting clays, rifle & life skills as we work to grow shooting sports for the next generation. Ages 7-9: June...
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Address: 313 Main St, Sealy, TX
Decorate your favorite vehicle in Red White and Blue and come downtown for family fun.\n
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 PM
Books Open at 4 PM Playday Starts at 6 PM with Leadline Events ran in this order... Leadline Poles Barrels Straights Speed Breakaway Age Groups Leadline 9 & Under 10-14 15-19 20 & Over (No Speed...
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM
Address: 1324 Peach Ridge Rd, Brookshire, TX 77423
Enjoy a playful energetic yoga class with adorable goats, then visit all of the other animals on our farm while you sip a bubbly mimosa!
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM
Address: 4460 FM949, 4460 FM949, Sealy, TX
Millheim Harmonie Verein’s Annual Father’s Day Barbecue Sunday, June 20, 2021 Sponsor: Millheim Harmonie Verein Real Texas Style Open Pit Barbeque! Serving from 11am–1:30pm 1pm Live Country...