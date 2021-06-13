Kingstree events coming up

(KINGSTREE, SC) Kingstree has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kingstree:

Edibles of the Landscape Lake City, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 128 W. Main St., Lake City, SC 29560

If you have ever thought of creating a new landscape design for your yard, edible landscaping is a fulfilling project

Heroes, Villains and Vandals: Intro to Pest Management Lake City, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 100 New Zion Road, Lake City, SC 29560

All of us share our yards and gardens with hundreds of bugs – some are heroes, some are villains and others are vandals.

The Comedy Corner Kingstree, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 07:30 AM

Address: 1956 Thurgood Marshall Highway, Kingstree, SC 29556

Comedy Corner presents Aaliyah Ford and headliner Chris Thomas..

BOOtanical Garden 2021 Lake City, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 100 New Zion Road, Lake City, SC 29560

The BOOtanical Garden will come alive on Saturday, October 30!

Introduction to Landscape Design Lake City, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 128 W. Main St., Lake City, SC 29560

If you are interested in learning more about landscape design, this is the perfect place for you to start.