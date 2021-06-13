Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kingstree, SC

Kingstree events coming up

Posted by 
Kingstree News Beat
Kingstree News Beat
 7 days ago

(KINGSTREE, SC) Kingstree has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kingstree:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10v3JD_0aT46H2t00

Edibles of the Landscape

Lake City, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 128 W. Main St., Lake City, SC 29560

If you have ever thought of creating a new landscape design for your yard, edible landscaping is a fulfilling project

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VE0Sh_0aT46H2t00

Heroes, Villains and Vandals: Intro to Pest Management

Lake City, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 100 New Zion Road, Lake City, SC 29560

All of us share our yards and gardens with hundreds of bugs – some are heroes, some are villains and others are vandals.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Opf6_0aT46H2t00

The Comedy Corner

Kingstree, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 07:30 AM

Address: 1956 Thurgood Marshall Highway, Kingstree, SC 29556

Comedy Corner presents Aaliyah Ford and headliner Chris Thomas..

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ouOCU_0aT46H2t00

BOOtanical Garden 2021

Lake City, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 100 New Zion Road, Lake City, SC 29560

The BOOtanical Garden will come alive on Saturday, October 30!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HWuUs_0aT46H2t00

Introduction to Landscape Design

Lake City, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 128 W. Main St., Lake City, SC 29560

If you are interested in learning more about landscape design, this is the perfect place for you to start.

Learn More
Kingstree News Beat

Kingstree News Beat

Kingstree, SC
11
Followers
12
Post
934
Views
ABOUT

With Kingstree News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake City, SC
Government
City
Lake City, SC
City
Kingstree, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landscape Design#Live Events#Sc#Sun Jul 07
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Landscaping
Related