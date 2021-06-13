Live events Craig — what’s coming up

(CRAIG, CO) Live events are coming to Craig.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Craig:

Breastfeeding support group Craig, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 601 Yampa Ave, Craig, CO

The Parent Education Center is partnering with the VNA and Mind Springs Health to offer support for post-partum depression and breastfeeding. Babies, older children and supportive partners are...

Enduro Mega Bowl Craig, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 1890 Co Rd 107, Craig, CO

Friday Gates open At Moffat Moto Park. Check in 5-8 pm Saturday Check in All Day. Enduro Practice $12 10-12pm Kids and Beginner Ladies Race 1-2 Team Race 2-3:30 Moto-X Dash for cash 4-5 $10 a lap...

Family Kite Day Craig, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 1009 S Ranney St, Craig, CO

SafeCare Colorado is bringing families & children together for a free, fun and friendly event. Bring your family to enjoy the sunshine and outdoors. The park offers great fishing opportunities, a...

Yampa River Leafy Spurge Youth Field Days Craig, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 1009 South Ranney Street, Craig, CO 81625

Inviting Moffat County and Routt County 4-H youth ages 8-12 years to help the Yampa River Leafy Spurge Project conduct some citizen science!

Full Throttle Craig, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 3900 E Victory Way, Craig, CO

Yampa Valley Baptist Church would like to invite all teenagers to TEEN NIGHT! It's a great time to have fun, eat and fellowship with other teens all while learning about God's word.