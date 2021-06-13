Live events on the horizon in Vernon

(VERNON, TX) Live events are coming to Vernon.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Vernon:

Vernon Farmers Market Vernon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 1915 Pease St, Vernon, TX

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

Bones of Texas | Photography Exhibit Vernon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 4600 College Dr, Vernon, TX

The Red River Valley Museum is proud to host Bones of Texas, a photography exhibit by Morgan Page & Dustin Rice. "In the tradition of Modernist photographers Edward Westin, Minor White, and...

Quanah Parker Medicine Mounds Gathering Quanah, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 123 S Main St, Quanah, TX

The E. Eugene Johnson Memorial Foundation is assisting the Quanah Parker Society and Center by seeking volunteers to help with facilitating the activities of the Quanah Parker Medicine Mounds...

Electra Fall Craft And Vendor Fair Electra, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 222 W Cleveland Ave, Electra, TX

Electra Fall Craft and Vendor Fair Sept 25th 2021 9 AM- 4 PM Food trucks, food vendors, boutique clothing, handmade arts and crafts, tumblers, vinyl printing, jewelry, Scentsy, and more...

Electra's 1st Saturday Pop-up Shoppes! Electra, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Electra's 1st Saturday Pop-up Shoppes Every 1st Saturday of each month! Free admission! Giveaways! Vendors from all backgrounds selling their wonderful products! Art, food, decor, health, beauty...