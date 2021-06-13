Cancel
Vernon, TX

Live events on the horizon in Vernon

Vernon Times
 7 days ago

(VERNON, TX) Live events are coming to Vernon.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Vernon:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J7LdE_0aT46EOi00

Vernon Farmers Market

Vernon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 1915 Pease St, Vernon, TX

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ceHBS_0aT46EOi00

Bones of Texas | Photography Exhibit

Vernon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 4600 College Dr, Vernon, TX

The Red River Valley Museum is proud to host Bones of Texas, a photography exhibit by Morgan Page & Dustin Rice. "In the tradition of Modernist photographers Edward Westin, Minor White, and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gs0Lm_0aT46EOi00

Quanah Parker Medicine Mounds Gathering

Quanah, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 123 S Main St, Quanah, TX

The E. Eugene Johnson Memorial Foundation is assisting the Quanah Parker Society and Center by seeking volunteers to help with facilitating the activities of the Quanah Parker Medicine Mounds...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34ScjT_0aT46EOi00

Electra Fall Craft And Vendor Fair

Electra, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 222 W Cleveland Ave, Electra, TX

Electra Fall Craft and Vendor Fair Sept 25th 2021 9 AM- 4 PM Food trucks, food vendors, boutique clothing, handmade arts and crafts, tumblers, vinyl printing, jewelry, Scentsy, and more...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LeYVp_0aT46EOi00

Electra's 1st Saturday Pop-up Shoppes!

Electra, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Electra's 1st Saturday Pop-up Shoppes Every 1st Saturday of each month! Free admission! Giveaways! Vendors from all backgrounds selling their wonderful products! Art, food, decor, health, beauty...

Learn More
Vernon, TX
With Vernon Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Vernon, TXPosted by
Vernon Times

Take a look at these homes on the market in Vernon

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Very Nice 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home! Newly remodeled Kitchen with Quartz Counter-Tops and Appliances (Refrigerator not included but could be
Vernon, TXPosted by
Vernon Times

Vernon gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.06 per gallon

(VERNON, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Vernon area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon. Murphy USA at 3802 Us-287 W was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.71 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Alon at 3620 W Wilbarger St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.77.