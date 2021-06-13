Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Guymon, OK

Events on the Guymon calendar

Posted by 
Guymon Journal
Guymon Journal
 7 days ago

(GUYMON, OK) Guymon has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Guymon:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19JIgi_0aT46DVz00

Nunscrackers Production

Guymon, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 413 N Main St, Guymon, OK

Another wonderful Guymon Community Theater presentation. Shows are first two weekends.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dC9dE_0aT46DVz00

Manifest Wealth, Abundance + Prosperity Like Magic

Liberal, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 324 North Kansas Avenue, Liberal, KS 67901

ONLINE EVENT!! Are you ready to align with the energy of money, naturally so you can stop living in a place of scarcity?

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49IhBk_0aT46DVz00

Dolittle Crafterwork

Guymon, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 1718 North Oklahoma Street, Guymon, OK 73942

Join us to craft, make something fun for your home or office and watch a movie.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XPqCA_0aT46DVz00

Texas County Free Fair

Guymon, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 211 S Sunset Ln, Guymon, OK

Pride of Texas carnival, exhibits, square dances, antique tractor pull, concessions, horse shows, and much more. It's the best of rural Oklahoma life!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0febtI_0aT46DVz00

CHURCH FAMILY DAY AT THE PARK

Hugoton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:15 AM

Address: 1039 W City Limits St, Hugoton, KS

We will gather at the city park following the Sunday morning service. We will provide hamburgers and hotdogs, chips and bottle water. If you would like to bring something else to share, please...

Learn More
Guymon Journal

Guymon Journal

Guymon, OK
4
Followers
13
Post
386
Views
ABOUT

With Guymon Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Guymon, OK
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antique#City Park#Hamburgers#City Limits#Guymon Community Theater#North Kansas Avenue#Sun Jun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Iran's Raisi says foreign policy won't be limited by nuclear deal

DUBAI, June 21 (Reuters) - President-elect Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday Iran's foreign policy will not be limited by its 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers, holding his first news conference since winning Friday's election. Raisi, 60, a hardliner and strident critic of the West, will take over from pragmatist...
SportsABC News

Tokyo Olympics to allow local fans — but with strict limits

TOKYO -- A sharply limited number of fans will be allowed to attend the Tokyo Olympics, organizers announced Monday as they tried to save some of the spirit of the Games where even cheering has been banned. Organizers set a limit of 50% capacity — up to a maximum of...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Big U.S. retailers line up deals to take on Amazon Prime Day frenzy

June 21 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) will face challenges from big retailers during its annual Prime Day promotion, as more merchants piggyback on the multibillion-dollar online sales event. Target Corp (TGT.N), Walmart Inc (WMT.N), Bed, Bath & Beyond (BBBY.O), Macy's Inc (M.N) and Kohl's Inc (KSS.N) are some top...
GolfPosted by
CBS News

Jon Rahm wins U.S. Open, his first major championship

Two career-changing putts for Jon Rahm brought two trophies Sunday. He cradled his 3-month-old son, Kepa, as he walked off the 18th green at Torrey Pines on Father's Day. And then he collected the silver U.S. Open trophy after a performance filled with passion and absent of blunders that wiped out everyone else.
Oregon StatePosted by
NBC News

Suspect wanted for three killings in Oregon arrested in Wisconsin

A suspect wanted for a fatal shooting and other violent crimes in Oregon that left three people dead, including his father, turned himself to police in Wisconsin on Sunday, authorities said. Oen Evan Nicholson, 30, faces multiple counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and other charges after an outburst of...