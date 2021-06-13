Sweetwater events coming soon

(SWEETWATER, TX) Live events are coming to Sweetwater.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sweetwater:

Sweetwater FREE 8 – HR SFST Refresher Course Sweetwater, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: 400 E Ave A, Sweetwater, TX

This is an 8-hour SFST refresher course designed to improve the administration and overall consistency of the Standardized Field Sobriety Test (SFST) Battery. Our mission is to decrease...

Ruben Pacheco Live at Bucks!!! Sweetwater, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 103 SW Georgia Ave, Sweetwater, TX

Ruben Pacheco Live at Bucks!!! happening at Buck's Steaks & Bar-B-Que, 103 SW Georgia Ave, Sweetwater, TX, US 79556, Sweetwater, United States on Sat Jun 19 2021 at 08:00 pm

Alabama Mississippi Tennessee Rural Tourism Conference Sweetwater, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 300 SE Georgia Ave, Sweetwater, TX

Recognizing that tourism is a vital part of a community’s economic development, the Alabama-Mississippi-Tennessee Rural Tourism Conference is a collaborative effort focused on assisting smaller...

MYFCA 2nd Annual Car Wash Fundraiser Merkel, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 100 Kent St, Merkel, TX

MYFCA 2nd Annual Car Wash Fundraiser at City Hall / Merkel Police Department, Merkel, United States on Sat Jun 19 2021 at 09:00 am to 01:00 pm

Jeff Jacobs Band @ Buck's! Sweetwater, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 103 SW Georgia Ave, Sweetwater, TX

Jeff Jacobs Band @ Buck's! is on Facebook. To connect with Jeff Jacobs Band @ Buck's!, join Facebook today.