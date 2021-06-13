Cancel
Sweetwater, TX

Sweetwater events coming soon

Posted by 
 7 days ago

(SWEETWATER, TX) Live events are coming to Sweetwater.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sweetwater:

Sweetwater FREE 8 – HR SFST Refresher Course

Sweetwater, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: 400 E Ave A, Sweetwater, TX

This is an 8-hour SFST refresher course designed to improve the administration and overall consistency of the Standardized Field Sobriety Test (SFST) Battery. Our mission is to decrease...

Ruben Pacheco Live at Bucks!!!

Sweetwater, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 103 SW Georgia Ave, Sweetwater, TX

Ruben Pacheco Live at Bucks!!! happening at Buck's Steaks & Bar-B-Que, 103 SW Georgia Ave, Sweetwater, TX, US 79556, Sweetwater, United States on Sat Jun 19 2021 at 08:00 pm

Alabama Mississippi Tennessee Rural Tourism Conference

Sweetwater, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 300 SE Georgia Ave, Sweetwater, TX

Recognizing that tourism is a vital part of a community’s economic development, the Alabama-Mississippi-Tennessee Rural Tourism Conference is a collaborative effort focused on assisting smaller...

MYFCA 2nd Annual Car Wash Fundraiser

Merkel, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 100 Kent St, Merkel, TX

MYFCA 2nd Annual Car Wash Fundraiser at City Hall / Merkel Police Department, Merkel, United States on Sat Jun 19 2021 at 09:00 am to 01:00 pm

Jeff Jacobs Band @ Buck's!

Sweetwater, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 103 SW Georgia Ave, Sweetwater, TX

Jeff Jacobs Band @ Buck's! is on Facebook. To connect with Jeff Jacobs Band @ Buck's!, join Facebook today.

Sweetwater, TX
ABOUT

With Sweetwater Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Where's the cheapest gas in Sweetwater?

(SWEETWATER, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Sweetwater, you could be saving up to $0.17 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Taylor Food Mart at 1101 E Broadway St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.62 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1803 E Broadway St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.
Top Sweetwater news stories

(SWEETWATER, TX) Here are today’s top stories from the Sweetwater area. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Sweetwater area, click here.