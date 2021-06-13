Cancel
Hawkinsville, GA

Live events coming up in Hawkinsville

Hawkinsville Times
Hawkinsville Times
 7 days ago

(HAWKINSVILLE, GA) Live events are lining up on the Hawkinsville calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hawkinsville:

Back To School Roundup - Hawkinsville, GA

Hawkinsville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 2953 US-341, Hawkinsville, GA

Back To School Roundup - Hawkinsville, GA is on Facebook. To connect with Back To School Roundup - Hawkinsville, GA, join Facebook today.

Bleckley County Invitational

Cochran, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 470 Georgia Hwy 26 E, Cochran, GA

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Bleckley County Invitational, hosted by Bleckley County High School in Cochran Ga. Starting Thursday, October 7th.

Annual Christmas Parade

Hawkinsville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 04:00 PM

This event is held on the first weekend of December and brings in the Christmas season! The parade features our very own high school marching band, a number of fire trucks, tons of floats made by...

Serving Forward 5K Run/Walk

Hawkinsville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Inaugural 5K run/walk to support Serving Forward ministries whose mission is Restoring Spiritual, Physical, and Emotional health to Pastors and Missionaries.

GoNaked Weekend

Unadilla, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 50 GA-230, Unadilla, GA

Pool parties, dance parties, mattress rides, Café & Bar. Challenge Yourself! GoNaked! A Men Only Weekend

With Hawkinsville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

