Live events on the horizon in Olive Hill

(OLIVE HILL, KY) Olive Hill is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Olive Hill:

3rd- 2nd Annual Elliott County Fiddler’s Convention. Sandy Hook, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Please join us for the 3rd-2nd annual Elliott County Fiddler’s Convention in beautiful downtown Sandy Hook, Ky. Contact Anita and Gobel today (606-738-5515) to reserve your room at the Little...

4th Annual Fire and Smoke Car Show! Grayson, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Car show, Great BBQ food, community fundraising, Big wheel races, Fun for all ages!

Computerized Manufacturing and Machining Open House June 21 @ TDC Campus Grayson, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 902 Technology Dr, Grayson, KY

Open House of the Computerized Manufacturing and Machining Program @ ACTC Come see the shop, learn about the program, & meet the instructor! About this event This is the perfect in-person event...

VBS - 2021 Olive Hill, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 5276 Aden Rd, Olive Hill, KY

Wednesday thru Friday evening, 6p-8p Bring your kids, grandkids, the neighbors’ kids to learn about Jesus, have fun and snacks. Then, the big finale on Saturday, 11a-3p (?)

Sing at Tent Revival in Sandy Hook, KY Sandy Hook, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

On Sunday June 20th WOWM (Samuel Hagley) will be blessed to minister in song at a fellowship tent revival in Sandy Hook, KY (In front of Save A Lot). This revival actually begins on Monday June...