Live events on the horizon in Jerseyville

(JERSEYVILLE, IL) Jerseyville is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Jerseyville:

the WINERY COMEDY TOUR at GRAFTON Grafton, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 300 West Main Street, Grafton, IL 62037

Top notch comedians traveling the country in crews of 2-4 comedians performing seven nights a week in 48 states.

Fourth of July Weekend Bash Jerseyville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 20491 Otterville Rd, Jerseyville, IL

4TH OF JULY WEEKEND BASH - Jerseyville - July 2, 2021 at 20491 Otterville Road, Jerseyville, IL, USA. Find event and ticket information on Ticketbud.

Destination Dig VBS Jerseyville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 500 Cross Ave, Jerseyville, IL

1AG Church VBS 2021 is headed to present-day Israel where discovery awaits at Destination Dig. Kids will unearth more than dirt as they dig up exciting evidence that proves biblical events were...

Grafton Police Benefit Fireworks Sunset Cruise Grafton, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 215 West Water St, Grafton, IL

Watch fireworks from the upper deck of the Hakuna Matata Cruise boat! 100% of the ticket price goes towards Grafton Police! The Hakuna Matata will return to the Grafton Harbor at 8:45 for a...

Saint Francis Xavier Parish Sesquicentennial Celebration Jerseyville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 506 S State St, Jerseyville, IL

150th Anniversary of the Consecration of the Roman Catholic Parish of Saint Francis Xavier Building in Jerseyville on Sunday July 4, 1871. (Parish Established: Sunday July 5, 1857) Mass of...