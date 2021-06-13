Cancel
Weatherford, OK

Events on the Weatherford calendar

Weatherford Voice
(WEATHERFORD, OK) Weatherford has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Weatherford:

Katie and Kelly Country Duo

Weatherford, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 23894 S Frontage Rd, Weatherford, OK

Katie Ballew and Kelly Ray Potts have QUICKLY BECOME one of Oklahoma's Best Country Duos. Outlaw Country, Red-Dirt, Western Swing Blues and Southern Rock.

Girls Night Out The Show at Spotted Hound Saloon (Weatherford, OK)

Weatherford, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 1013 Oklahoma 54, Weatherford, OK 73096

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Weatherford! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 8pm

KYLE RAINER BAND WITH SPECIAL GUEST NATE KELLEY

Weatherford, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 23894 S Frontage Rd, Weatherford, OK

Doors open at 4:00 No cover charge from 4-6 Happy Hour. Cover Charge $10 Per person at the door after 6pm. Nate Kelley will open the show at 7:30pm Kyle Rainer will take the Stage at 9:30pm *Don’t...

NFL Superbowl Pregame

Weatherford, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 10040 OK-54, Weatherford, OK

1pm Super Bowl Preview 2pm NFL Insider 3pm NFL Super Sunday

British Invasion

Weatherford, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 09:30 PM

Address: 23894 South Frontage Road, Weatherford, OK 73096

Add some fun to your Father's Day! You must be 21 years of age to attend this event.

