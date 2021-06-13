Live events coming up in Tillamook

(TILLAMOOK, OR) Tillamook has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Tillamook area:

Green Power Day! Tillamook, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Address: 1115 Pacific Ave, Tillamook, OR

Come celebrate National Dairy Month and Green Power Day with us! Stop by the Tillamook PUD office for some free cheese and for more information about the Green Power Program.

Silverhill - Live At The Schooner! Netarts, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 2065 NW Boat Basin Rd, Netarts, OR

Silverhill is back at the Schooner! Join us for evening of Blues, Rock n' Roll and more! silverhillband.com

Fair Board Meetings Tillamook, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 4603 3rd St, Tillamook, OR

The Tillamook County Fairgrounds is a branch of Tillamook County, located in Tillamook, Oregon at 4603 East Third Street. A Manager, hired by the Fair Board, heads the Tillamook County Fair and...

Summer Wild Foods of the Coastal Forest Tillamook, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: Tillamook, OR

How can you tell the difference between edible wild herbs and a patch of weeds? How do you disarm stinging nettle so you can enjoy it as a food source? Join us for a day of hiking, plant ID and...

Mornings on Main Street Tillamook, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Address: 208 Main Ave, Tillamook, OR

Join the Chamber for our monthly neighbor chat, an informal coffee and discussion of things happening around town. Conversations range from events to new business opening and who is looking for...