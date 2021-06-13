Cancel
Graham, TX

Coming soon: Graham events

Graham Dispatch
Graham Dispatch
 7 days ago

(GRAHAM, TX) Live events are lining up on the Graham calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Graham:



GRT Open Mic Night

Graham, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 521 Elm St #3037, Graham, TX

Take the stage and give it your best! Sing an original song, play a cover, tell a story, do a tight 5, slam poetry! The stage is yours for 5 whole minutes - show 'em what you got! Equipment...

Open Mic Night @The Perry — Graham Regional Theatre

Graham, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 521 Elm St #3037, Graham, TX

Take the stage and give it your best! Sing an original song, play a cover, tell a story, do a tight 5, slam poetry! The stage is yours for 5 whole minutes - show 'em what you got! If you are...



Turn It Up Karaoke @Rockin S

Graham, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 1401 TX-16, Graham, TX

Come sing your favorite songs and enjoy some great local Karaoke singers! Let's party!!

Blue Monday @ Rockin' S Bar & Grill

Graham, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1401 TX-16, Graham, TX

Music event in Graham, TX by Blue Monday - A tribute to 80's New Wave on Saturday, August 28 2021



SNY (Sunday Night Youth)

Graham, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Snack Supper, worship & games (The 1st Sunday of each month we will have a full meal in place of the snack supper)

With Graham Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

