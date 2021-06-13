Coming soon: Hamilton events

(HAMILTON, MT) Hamilton is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hamilton:

Trina Petersen Memorial Ride 2021 Hamilton, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 1659 North 1st Street, Hamilton, MT 59840

Come join us in celebration of Trina Petersen while supporting a great cause. Trina Petersen Memorial Poker Ride 2021.

Annual Liquid Apple Night – October 2, 2021 Hamilton, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 205 Bedford St, Hamilton, MT

Enjoy all the sweet and tart goodies that Apple Day has to offer, and then join us for a relaxing and refreshing evening under the stars! Sample delicious cider created by cider makers from the...

Sculpture Garden Opening at Ravalli County Museum Hamilton, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 205 Bedford Street, Hamilton, MT 59840

Sculpture Garden Opening, featuring the work of Barbara Liss and Montana Bliss Artworks.

Rockin' RC Rodeo Barrel Race Summer Series Hamilton, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 100 Old Corvallis Rd, Hamilton, MT

The Rockin' RC Rodeo committee will be hosting five barrel races this summer. The last date is August 18. The top 10 average times of 4 runs will come back and race for a trophy saddle on...

Luau at the Fun Center Hamilton, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:30 PM

Address: 300 Skeels Avenue, Hamilton, MT 59840

Slow roasted pig dinner and fire knife dance show at dusk.