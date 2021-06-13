Keokuk calendar: What's coming up
(KEOKUK, IA) Live events are lining up on the Keokuk calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Keokuk:
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:30 PM
Address: 1108 Main St, Keokuk, IA
The Breakdown VIP Package includes admission for 1 as a member of Tantric's guest list. A guest list spot is the equivelant of a standing room only, general admission concert ticket. No special or...
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 PM
Address: 1108 Main Street, Keokuk, IA 52632
Royal Bliss & Fivefold Returns to L-Treyn's Bar | Keokuk, Iowa | Saturday, July 3, 2021
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM
Address: 2029 River Rd, Keokuk, IA
All cars, boats and bikes welcome!! This is one of our fun summer fundraisers. All proceeds to benefit the LCF Community Center.
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM
Saturday afternoon also includes Young People's Workshops & Activities, starting at 1pm. We are a Family Friendly Festival! Bring your Lawn Chairs, enjoy the music, beside the Mississippi River...
Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 08:00 AM
Address: 210 N 5th St, Keokuk, IA
Lee County Conservation presents Animal Camouflage. Join us in the library park, all ages welcome!