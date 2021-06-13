Cancel
Keokuk, IA

Keokuk calendar: What's coming up

Keokuk News Alert
 7 days ago

(KEOKUK, IA) Live events are lining up on the Keokuk calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Keokuk:

Tantric VIP - Keokuk, IA

Keokuk, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 1108 Main St, Keokuk, IA

The Breakdown VIP Package includes admission for 1 as a member of Tantric's guest list. A guest list spot is the equivelant of a standing room only, general admission concert ticket. No special or...

Royal Bliss & Fivefold at L-Treyn's Bar | Keokuk, Iowa | Sat, July 3, 2021

Keokuk, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 PM

Address: 1108 Main Street, Keokuk, IA 52632

Royal Bliss & Fivefold Returns to L-Treyn's Bar | Keokuk, Iowa | Saturday, July 3, 2021

LCF River Run

Keokuk, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Address: 2029 River Rd, Keokuk, IA

All cars, boats and bikes welcome!! This is one of our fun summer fundraisers. All proceeds to benefit the LCF Community Center.

Rollin' on the River Blues Festival 33rd

Keokuk, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Saturday afternoon also includes Young People's Workshops & Activities, starting at 1pm. We are a Family Friendly Festival! Bring your Lawn Chairs, enjoy the music, beside the Mississippi River...

Lee County Conservation

Keokuk, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Address: 210 N 5th St, Keokuk, IA

Lee County Conservation presents Animal Camouflage. Join us in the library park, all ages welcome!

Keokuk, IA
