Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cadiz, KY

Cadiz calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Cadiz News Flash
Cadiz News Flash
 7 days ago

(CADIZ, KY) Live events are coming to Cadiz.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cadiz area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dMKTG_0aT45zKs00

Camp Cadiz VBS

Cadiz, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 01:30 AM

ADDRESS: 19 D.J Everett Drive, Cadiz, KY 42211 Phone: 270-522-3232 fax: 270-522-1110 email: wkdz@wkdzradio.com

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oFU2T_0aT45zKs00

Carry Forward 5K - Wounded Warrior Project

Cadiz, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 264 Commerce St, Cadiz, KY

A 5K fun walk and fundraiser for the Wounded Warrior Project.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oDjOO_0aT45zKs00

Tim Lynch

Cadiz, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1777 Prizer Point Rd, Cadiz, KY

Tim Lynch Where: Cadiz - Prizer Point Marina - 1777 Prizer Point Road When: August 7, 2021 - 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Learn More

Southline

Cadiz, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 1777 Prizer Point Rd, Cadiz, KY

Southline Where: Cadiz - Prizer Point Marina - 1777 Prizer Point Road When: July 31, 2021 - 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Learn More

Friends and Family Weekend

Cadiz, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 264 Commerce St, Cadiz, KY

Join us July 17 and 18 for our Friends and Family Weekend! On Saturday, July 17, there will be a Family Fun Night with inflateables, free food, and more! This will take place on the acreage behind...

Learn More
Cadiz News Flash

Cadiz News Flash

Cadiz, KY
10
Followers
17
Post
784
Views
ABOUT

With Cadiz News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cadiz, KY
Government
City
Cadiz, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Fun#Sun Jun#Prizer Point Rd#Sun Jul 07#Ky Join Us July
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Cadiz, KYPosted by
Cadiz News Flash

Cadiz-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Welcome to Lake Barkley! Come enjoy the privacy at this cute and cozy Lake Home, tucked away in the park like subdivision of Northshore.
Cadiz, KYPosted by
Cadiz News Flash

Cadiz gas at $2.89 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(CADIZ, KY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Cadiz area offering savings of $0.10 per gallon. Casey's at 279 Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 1702 E Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.