Cadiz calendar: Coming events
(CADIZ, KY) Live events are coming to Cadiz.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Cadiz area:
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 01:30 AM
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM
Address: 264 Commerce St, Cadiz, KY
A 5K fun walk and fundraiser for the Wounded Warrior Project.
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 1777 Prizer Point Rd, Cadiz, KY
Tim Lynch Where: Cadiz - Prizer Point Marina - 1777 Prizer Point Road When: August 7, 2021 - 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM
Address: 1777 Prizer Point Rd, Cadiz, KY
Southline Where: Cadiz - Prizer Point Marina - 1777 Prizer Point Road When: July 31, 2021 - 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 AM
Address: 264 Commerce St, Cadiz, KY
Join us July 17 and 18 for our Friends and Family Weekend! On Saturday, July 17, there will be a Family Fun Night with inflateables, free food, and more! This will take place on the acreage behind...