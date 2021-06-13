Coming soon: Cameron events

(CAMERON, MO) Cameron has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cameron:

Fairport Lions Gun Knife Show Maysville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Fairport Lions Gun Knife Show The Fairport Lions Gun Knife Show data and specifics can be found at the promoters website. Please always check with the promoter before the show for last minute changes.

Vacation Bible School Hamilton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 104 W Samuel St, Hamilton, MO

Join us June 23-25 from 9:00 - 11:30 daily as we explore popular stories from the Bible! Our friends from the Kidder United Methodist church will join us in hosting 3 days of fun as we explore...

Pony Express RV Park Fireworks show. Maysville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 4469 MO-33, Maysville, MO

Kontraban will be performing at the Pony Express RV Park in Maysville on Saturday July 3rd 2021 for their fireworks show. Looking forward to seeing all of our supporters, friends and family for a...

Christmas in July Cameron, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Shopping event by OS Farmers & Makers Market on Saturday, July 10 2021 with 155 people interested.

***Special*** Kaster Celebration USAC Midwest Wingless Sprints With Weekly Racing Program Winston, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 13141 MO-6, Winston, MO

Weekly Racing Featuring USRA Modifieds, USRA B-Mods, USRA Stocks, E-Mods, Pure Stocks, Sport Compacts and Midwest Limited Late Model