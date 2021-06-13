Cancel
Saint Marys, PA

What’s up Saint Marys: Local events calendar

St Marys Updates
St Marys Updates
 7 days ago

(SAINT MARYS, PA) Live events are lining up on the Saint Marys calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Saint Marys:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15MsWt_0aT45xZQ00

Johnsonburg Alumni & Friends Reunion Weekend

Johnsonburg, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Johnsonburg Alumni & Friends Reunion Weekend September 10th & 11th, 2021 CELEBRATING THE 70S! The Johnsonburg Community Trust invites you to the 17th-annual, Alumni and Friends Reunion Weekend. A...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44k2Nf_0aT45xZQ00

Summer Camp

Ridgway, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 877 Long Level Rd, Ridgway, PA

Join us for our yearly summer camp opportunity. This is a great opportunity for youth to learn about positive horsemanship skills. For youth in grades K-5 (must have just completed K) Cost: $80...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IGR6A_0aT45xZQ00

DemStock 2021

Kersey, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 316 Dietz Rd, Kersey, PA

Mark Your Calendars for the biggest event for Democrats in Northcentral/Northwest PA in 2021! We are still finalizing all the details but as of right now, we know that this will be a 2 day event...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lhKVp_0aT45xZQ00

June Monthly 8 Ball Tournament

Ridgway, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 253 Main St, Ridgway, PA

8 ball tournament. Played on 5 - 7ft Diamond smart tables. Pre-register by signing up on our Facebook page (preferred) or call in. PayPal info can be provided. Message for information. Modified...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J2Sx5_0aT45xZQ00

Darkwater Duo & Co with County Lines

Johnsonburg, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Darkwater Duo is back and they are brining the full band along with rockin friends County Lines!!! You dont wanna miss this one. $5 Cover ID Required

ABOUT

With St Marys Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

