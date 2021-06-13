What’s up Saint Marys: Local events calendar

(SAINT MARYS, PA) Live events are lining up on the Saint Marys calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Saint Marys:

Johnsonburg Alumni & Friends Reunion Weekend Johnsonburg, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Johnsonburg Alumni & Friends Reunion Weekend September 10th & 11th, 2021 CELEBRATING THE 70S! The Johnsonburg Community Trust invites you to the 17th-annual, Alumni and Friends Reunion Weekend. A...

Summer Camp Ridgway, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 877 Long Level Rd, Ridgway, PA

Join us for our yearly summer camp opportunity. This is a great opportunity for youth to learn about positive horsemanship skills. For youth in grades K-5 (must have just completed K) Cost: $80...

DemStock 2021 Kersey, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 316 Dietz Rd, Kersey, PA

Mark Your Calendars for the biggest event for Democrats in Northcentral/Northwest PA in 2021! We are still finalizing all the details but as of right now, we know that this will be a 2 day event...

June Monthly 8 Ball Tournament Ridgway, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 253 Main St, Ridgway, PA

8 ball tournament. Played on 5 - 7ft Diamond smart tables. Pre-register by signing up on our Facebook page (preferred) or call in. PayPal info can be provided. Message for information. Modified...

Darkwater Duo & Co with County Lines Johnsonburg, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Darkwater Duo is back and they are brining the full band along with rockin friends County Lines!!! You dont wanna miss this one. $5 Cover ID Required