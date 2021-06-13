Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nevada, MO

Nevada events coming up

Posted by 
Nevada News Watch
Nevada News Watch
 7 days ago

(NEVADA, MO) Nevada has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Nevada area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SwbRA_0aT45wgh00

ADA Anniversary Celebration

Nevada, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 428 East Highland Avenue, Nevada, MO 64772

Help us celebrate the 31st Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wKNjz_0aT45wgh00

Empowered Women Event

Nevada, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 616 E Walnut St, Nevada, MO

✨ EMPOWERED WOMEN EVENT ✨ In an effort to fully align our mission with our offerings and dreams, we are BEYOND excited to invite you to our first ever Empowered Women event! 💛 This night will be...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36HvvR_0aT45wgh00

MKYRA Youth Rodeo, July 14, Nevada, Mo, C.R. McKellips Rodeo Company

Nevada, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 1641-1679 E Ashland St, Nevada, MO

Sports event in Nevada, MO by Missouri Kansas Youth Rodeo Association on Wednesday, July 14 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R4zxH_0aT45wgh00

Coffee with a Cop

Nevada, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Come join us for great conversation and some awesome coffee! The Nevada PD will be hanging out with us! There will be handouts for the children and there will be patrol vehicles on display!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z68cQ_0aT45wgh00

Cooking & Household Skills

Nevada, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 428 East Highland Avenue, Nevada, MO 64772

This is a free, 5-week cooking & household skills class.

Learn More
Nevada News Watch

Nevada News Watch

Nevada, MO
7
Followers
16
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Nevada News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Nevada, MO
State
Nevada State
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
Nevada, MO
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Event#Rodeo#Americans#Mo Sports#The Nevada Pd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Nevada, MOPosted by
Nevada News Watch

Top Nevada news stories

(NEVADA, MO) The news in Nevada never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates. We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Nevada, MOPosted by
Nevada News Watch

Nevada gas at $2.65 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(NEVADA, MO) According to Nevada gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Pilot at 2424 E Austin Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.65 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.71 at Casey's at 401 N Osage Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.