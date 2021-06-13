Nevada events coming up

(NEVADA, MO) Nevada has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Nevada area:

ADA Anniversary Celebration Nevada, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 428 East Highland Avenue, Nevada, MO 64772

Help us celebrate the 31st Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Empowered Women Event Nevada, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 616 E Walnut St, Nevada, MO

✨ EMPOWERED WOMEN EVENT ✨ In an effort to fully align our mission with our offerings and dreams, we are BEYOND excited to invite you to our first ever Empowered Women event! 💛 This night will be...

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 1641-1679 E Ashland St, Nevada, MO

Sports event in Nevada, MO by Missouri Kansas Youth Rodeo Association on Wednesday, July 14 2021

Coffee with a Cop Nevada, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Come join us for great conversation and some awesome coffee! The Nevada PD will be hanging out with us! There will be handouts for the children and there will be patrol vehicles on display!

Cooking & Household Skills Nevada, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 428 East Highland Avenue, Nevada, MO 64772

This is a free, 5-week cooking & household skills class.