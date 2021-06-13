Cancel
Fairfield, IA

Coming soon: Fairfield events

 7 days ago

(FAIRFIELD, IA) Fairfield has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fairfield:

Quilt Show in Fairfield, Iowa

Fairfield, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 200 N Main St, Fairfield, IA

Approximately 200 quilts by local quilters. This is always one of the best quilt shows in Iowa. We have several very accomplished quilters in our Quilt Club, i.e. Best of Show Iowa State Fair...

Toddler Time: August

Fairfield, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 2003 Libertyville Rd, Fairfield, IA

Register Here Explore the great outdoors alongside your child! We will be doing a short introduction before heading out on a hike. This children’s nature program is geared for children who are 2-4...

CSIA 4-Day Workshop - Fairfield, IA

Fairfield, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 1643 Old Hwy 34, Fairfield, IA

CSIA has developed a series of 4-Day Workshops to be held across the country throughout 2021. Each workshop will combine a one day Certified Chimney Sweep Review and Exams with two additional...

Geology Rocks

Fairfield, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 2003 Libertyville Rd, Fairfield, IA

This camp is currently full. Click here to be placed on the waiting list July 20-22; 9:00am-12:00pm July 23; 9:00am-2:00pm* Fieldtrip Pre-Registration Required- Entering 4th-5th Grade Turn your...

Business After Hours: Habitat for Humanity ReStore

Fairfield, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 1903 US-34 BUS, Fairfield, IA

Event Name: Business After Hours: Habitat for Humanity ReStore Event Type(s): Member Events Open to the Public Chamber Events Description: Join us for Business After Hours at Habitat for Humanity...

With Fairfield Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Fairfield

(FAIRFIELD, IA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Fairfield area offering savings of $0.00 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, BP at 500 N 2Nd St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 500 N 2Nd St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
Weather Forecast For Fairfield

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Fairfield: Saturday, June 19: Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Sunday, June 20: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms