Coming soon: Fairfield events

(FAIRFIELD, IA) Fairfield has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fairfield:

Quilt Show in Fairfield, Iowa Fairfield, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 200 N Main St, Fairfield, IA

Approximately 200 quilts by local quilters. This is always one of the best quilt shows in Iowa. We have several very accomplished quilters in our Quilt Club, i.e. Best of Show Iowa State Fair...

Toddler Time: August Fairfield, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 2003 Libertyville Rd, Fairfield, IA

Register Here Explore the great outdoors alongside your child! We will be doing a short introduction before heading out on a hike. This children’s nature program is geared for children who are 2-4...

CSIA 4-Day Workshop - Fairfield, IA Fairfield, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 1643 Old Hwy 34, Fairfield, IA

CSIA has developed a series of 4-Day Workshops to be held across the country throughout 2021. Each workshop will combine a one day Certified Chimney Sweep Review and Exams with two additional...

Geology Rocks Fairfield, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 2003 Libertyville Rd, Fairfield, IA

This camp is currently full. Click here to be placed on the waiting list July 20-22; 9:00am-12:00pm July 23; 9:00am-2:00pm* Fieldtrip Pre-Registration Required- Entering 4th-5th Grade Turn your...

Business After Hours: Habitat for Humanity ReStore Fairfield, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 1903 US-34 BUS, Fairfield, IA

Event Name: Business After Hours: Habitat for Humanity ReStore Event Type(s): Member Events Open to the Public Chamber Events Description: Join us for Business After Hours at Habitat for Humanity...