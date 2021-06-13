Cancel
Clinton, MO

Clinton calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Clinton Bulletin
 7 days ago

(CLINTON, MO) Clinton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Clinton:

Savannah Chestnut & The Field Hands

Clinton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 11022 MO-7, Clinton, MO

Savannah Chestnut from the TV Show The Voice! In concert with her band The Field Hands.

Missouri Bikers Homecoming sponsored by Freedom of Road Riders

Urich, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Missouri Bikers Homecoming sponsored by Freedom of Road Riders welcomes all Bikers from every state at our 4th annual Homecoming rally, Aug 20-22, 2021, in Urich, MO at the Grand River Valley...

Garry Lincoln at Jack Shack

Clinton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 11500 MO-7, Clinton, MO

Garry Lincoln will be making his debut at Jack Shack.

Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare Amputee Support Group

Clinton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 AM

The Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare Amputee Support Group meets on the 3rd Thursday of each month at 10:00 AM – ... Read More

Rodeo In Clinton

Clinton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 1010 E Sedalia Ave, Clinton, MO

Join us June 18th and 19th at 7:30 PM for the Annual Clinton Missouri Rodeo! Rodeo Gold Production- URA/MRCA Sanctioned Books Open: June 7 5-10 p.m. Entry Number: 918-693-3839 Performance Time...

ABOUT

With Clinton Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

