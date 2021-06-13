Cancel
Lamesa, TX

Events on the Lamesa calendar

Lamesa Voice
(LAMESA, TX) Live events are lining up on the Lamesa calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lamesa:

VBS 2021

Lamesa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 409 N 3rd St, Lamesa, TX

First Methodist Church Lamesa Texas Vallás eseménye, Lamesa, hétfő, június 28 2021.

Lorrie Morgan

Gail, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 100 Wasson Rd, Gail, TX

One of the most eloquently emotive country vocalists of modern times is launching her first new solo album in five years. Lorrie

Belly Up Armadillo Classic Country Revival

Gail, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 100 Wasson Rd, Gail, TX

Featuring Texas Country sensation Jordan Robert Kirk - the Belly Up Armadillo Classic Country Revival delivers the classics we all know and love! BBQ - BYOB - $10 Cooler Charge - good music, good...

#Praydirt Pickup Party - Q4

Brownfield, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: 702 Old Lamesa Rd, Brownfield, TX

Quarter 4 wine club pickup party. Come enjoy some music, small bites & good wine!

Restless Heart LIVE at The Coyote Store

Gail, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 09:45 PM

Address: 100 Wasson Rd, Gail, TX

See country music legends RESTLESS HEART live at the Coyote Store! ....with exciting opening performances by Spur 327 and Cole Barnhill! Tickets coming soon to www.outhousetickets.com - Thanks for...

