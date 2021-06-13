Cancel
Stilwell, OK

Coming soon: Stilwell events

Posted by 
Stilwell Times
Stilwell Times
 7 days ago

(STILWELL, OK) Live events are lining up on the Stilwell calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Stilwell:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=146UuR_0aT45pVc00

Kayak JackPot

Cookson, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 03:15 PM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 06:45 PM

Beginners Welcome! Kayak Bass Jackpot. $20 entry includes $5 to Big Bass pot. Best 3 fish (total length) and longest bass for BIG Bass CPR rules will be followed. (catch photo release) *Must use...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WtEDH_0aT45pVc00

Soccer camp

Westville, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Sports event in Westville, OK by Westville Youth Soccer on Monday, June 14 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HMWrD_0aT45pVc00

Benefit Pie Auction

Canehill, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 17137 Hale Mountain Rd, Canehill, AR

Benefit pie auction Bring a pie to be auctioned off, all proceeds will go to Officer/FF Tyler Franks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nl2wn_0aT45pVc00

Friends and family 4th of July pig roast.

Lincoln, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Annual pig roast to celebrate friends, family and show customer appreciation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sKKvj_0aT45pVc00

Vacation Bible School

Westville, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:45 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 1254 S Locust Ave, Westville, OK

We would love to have you join us for VBS at Westville First Baptist Church! If your child has completed PreK-6th grade, then come join us June 27th-30th from 5:45 - 8:00. We welcome everyone in...

Stilwell Times

Stilwell Times

Stilwell, OK
ABOUT

With Stilwell Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

